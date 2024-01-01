Jones scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Oilers.

Jones snapped an eight-game point drought with the first-period tally. The winger got a bump into the top six with Troy Terry (upper body) sidelined, but Jones' 12:52 of ice time Sunday wasn't all that different from his usual playing time. He's up to four goals, eight points, 45 shots on net, 61 hits, 15 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 32 appearances. Jones may get some better looks while Terry is out, but Adam Henrique and Brett Leason are more likely to make a more tangible impact.