Jones scored a goal in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Sharks.

Jones tied the game at 5:38 of the second period, but Kevin Labanc restored the lead for the Sharks just 55 seconds later. The goal was Jones' fourth of the year -- he's added one assist, 32 shots on net, 48 hits and 13 PIM in 19 outings. With a lack of offense in a bottom-six role, Jones is a non-factor in most fantasy formats.