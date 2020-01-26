Ducks' Max Jones: Called up to Anaheim
The Ducks recalled Jones from AHL San Diego on Sunday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
The 21-year-old got some extra work in the minors over the All-Star break, lighting the lamp once in two AHL games. Jones will likely be right back in the lineup with the big club for Monday's game in San Jose, as he's suited up in 14 straight contests.
