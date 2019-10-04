Ducks' Max Jones: Collects assist Thursday
Jones collected an assist and three hits in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.
Jones is looking to stick in the NHL this season as part of the Ducks' larger youth movement. He accumulated five points and 30 hits in 30 games last year. Jones is starting the year on the third line with Adam Henrique and Troy Terry, but veteran Devin Shore will be pushing him for that role throughout the year.
