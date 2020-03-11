Play

Jones notched a power-play assist, three hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

Jones snapped an eight-game point drought with his helper on Rickard Rakell's insurance tally in the second period. The 22-year-old Jones has 12 points, 101 shots, 82 hits and a minus-6 rating through 58 contests this year.

