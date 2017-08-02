Jones (lower body) is expected to be out the next few days, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

The young left winger is battling a lower body injury, and while the severity has yet to be disclosed, it'll keep him on the shelf for at least a couple more days. There's no word yet on whether Jones, who is one of Anaeheim's most promising young prospects, will have his start to training camp impacted by this injury.