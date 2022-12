Jones registered an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Jones helped out on a Brett Leason goal in the second period. The helper ended Jones' five-game point drought, though consistent offense remains tough for him to find in a bottom-six role on a low-scoring team. The winger has two goals, three assists, 37 shots on net, 39 hits, 29 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 26 outings this season.