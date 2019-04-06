Ducks' Max Jones: Earns first multi-point game
Jones collected a pair of assists and four shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Kings.
The assists give Jones five points in 30 contests this season, and he added 58 shots on goal. The American winger, a first-round pick from 2016, will try to build on this effort next year after featuring mostly as a fourth-liner in this campaign.
