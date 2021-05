Jones scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Kings.

Jones snapped a 16-game goal drought as well as a 12-game point drought with his third-period tally. The 23-year-old winger has struggled throughout 2020-21 with just six goals, four assists and a minus-9 rating in 42 outings. He's added 70 shots on goal, 96 hits and 32 PIM as a gritty player best suited to bottom-six duties.