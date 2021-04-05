Jones recorded an assist and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Jones recorded the secondary helper on Derek Grant's first-period tally. In his last five games, Jones has a goal and three assists. The 23-year-old winger has moved all over the lineup in 2020-21, earning nine points, 44 shots on net, 68 hits and a minus-5 rating through 29 appearances. The first-round pick from 2016 isn't guaranteed a top-six role, which limits his fantasy value to deep formats that reward physicality.