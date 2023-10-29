Jones posted an assist in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Flyers.

Jones' helper was his first point of the campaign. The 25-year-old winger has played in seven of the Ducks' eight games so far, though he's been limited to a bottom-six role, and the lack of offense could put him at risk of being a scratch. He's added 12 hits, eight shots on goal, four PIM and a minus-1 rating. Fantasy managers likely won't need to track Jones' progress closely, as it appears he'll have a tough time coming anywhere near the 19-point campaign he had last season.