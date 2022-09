Jones (pectoral) is listed as a healthy player on the Ducks' training camp roster.

Jones missed all but two games in 2021-22 due to a pectoral injury, but it appears as though he's finally recovered from that long-term issue. The 24-year-old winger, who picked up seven goals and 11 points through 46 appearances with Anaheim in 2020-21, should serve as a rotational, bottom-six option for the Ducks this year.