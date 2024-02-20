Jones notched an assist and three hits in Monday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.

Jones set up an Adam Henrique goal midway through the first period. The helper was Jones' first point in five games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 26-year-old winger has been confined to a bottom-six role, and with the Ducks' forward group as healthy as it has been all year, it's unlikely he'll be moving up the depth chart any time soon. Jones has nine points, 53 shots on net, 90 hits and 27 PIM over 39 appearances.