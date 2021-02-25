Jones scored a power-play goal on six shots, doled out three hits and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes.

Jones' second-period tally gave the Ducks a 3-0 lead, but for the second straight game, that advantage wasn't enough. The 23-year-old Jones is up to three goals (two on the power play), 14 shots on net, 32 hits and 13 PIM in 11 outings this year. The Michigan native remains a bit inconsistent for scoring, but he'll provide a fair amount of grit regardless of where he slots into the lineup.