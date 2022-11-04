Jones scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Thursday's 8-5 loss to the Canucks.

Jones picked up his first goal since the 2020-21 campaign with a tally late in the third period. The 24-year-old winger has mainly seen a bottom-six role in 2022-23, added 14 shots on net, 15 PIM, 18 hits and a minus-2 rating through 11 contests. The good news is that the first-round pick from 2016 is healthy after playing in just two games last season. Jones will likely have to wait for a look higher up the roster, as the Ducks' forward corps is fairly healthy.