Jones produced an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Jones snapped his six-game point drought with a helper on a Mason McTavish's first-period tally. The 25-year-old Jones is still searching for consistency on offense, with just eight points and a minus-15 rating through 44 contests. He's added 63 shots on net, 75 hits and 39 PIM, but a middle-six role in a weak offense doesn't make him much of an option in fantasy.