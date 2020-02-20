Jones scored a goal on three shots in a 4-1 loss to the Panthers on Wednesday.

Jones tallied the opening goal of the game, but the Panthers rattled off four unanswered tallies. The 22-year-old winger snapped a five-game point drought with his tally. He's up to eight goals, 11 points, 66 hits and 89 shots through 49 contests. He's seeing time alongside Ryan Getzlaf currently, which could make Jones an appealing DFS option.