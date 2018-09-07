Ducks' Max Jones: May not be ready for training camp
Jones (hand) isn't expected to participate in the upcoming Rookie Faceoff in Vegas and may not be ready for the start of training camp, Elliott Teaford of The OC Register reports.
Jones isn't expected to win a spot on the big club's Opening Night Roster, so there's no reason for the team to rush him back before he's fully recovered from the hand surgery he underwent this offseason. The 2016 first-round pick, who notched 19 goals and 24 points in 31 OHL contest last campaign, will likely spend the majority of the 2018-19 season in the minors.
