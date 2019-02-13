Ducks' Max Jones: Moves up to big club
Jones was recalled from AHL San Diego on Wednesday, per the NHL's official media site.
The 20-year-old forward's recall was facilitated by John Gibson (upper body) and Chad Johnson (head) landing on injured reserve Wednesday. Anaheim is now carrying 14 healthy forwards, so there's no guarantee that Jones will crack the lineup for Wednesday's tilt against Vancouver. Currently playing his first professional season, Jones has notched 28 points over 40 AHL contests, while also going scoreless in four outings for the Ducks.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...