Jones was recalled from AHL San Diego on Wednesday, per the NHL's official media site.

The 20-year-old forward's recall was facilitated by John Gibson (upper body) and Chad Johnson (head) landing on injured reserve Wednesday. Anaheim is now carrying 14 healthy forwards, so there's no guarantee that Jones will crack the lineup for Wednesday's tilt against Vancouver. Currently playing his first professional season, Jones has notched 28 points over 40 AHL contests, while also going scoreless in four outings for the Ducks.