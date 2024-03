Jones posted an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Canucks.

Jones has three points over two games since joining the top line with Leo Carlsson (upper body) out. With a lack of sustained success in his history, Jones' recent uptick on offense may just be a flash in the pan. He's managed 13 points, 65 shots on net, 114 hits and a minus-7 rating over 45 appearances this season, primarily playing in a bottom-six role.