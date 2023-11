Jones scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 8-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Jones snapped a four-game point drought with the tally. He was also scratched twice in that span. Jones is up to three points, 19 shots on net, 30 hits, 11 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 13 appearances this season. The 25-year-old has held down a bottom-six role, but with the recent returns of Alex Killorn and Brock McGinn, it could be tougher for Jones to stay in the lineup if his play fades.