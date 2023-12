Jones logged an assist and three hits in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.

Jones had 12:53 of ice time on the third line in his return from a one-game absence due to an upper-body injury. The 25-year-old snapped his four-game point drought with the helper. He's had modest production in 2023-24 with seven points, 35 shots on net, 48 hits, 15 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 23 contests. Given that he rarely plays above the third line, Jones is not reliable option for most fantasy managers.