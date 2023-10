Jones posted an assist and two hits in Monday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.

Jones has a helper in each of the last two contests. He set up Jakob Silfverberg's first-period marker Monday. Through eight games overall, Jones has managed eight shots on net, 14 hits, four PIM and an even plus-minus rating. He remains in a limited bottom-six role, and the 25-year-old's offense is likely to be streaky at best.