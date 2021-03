Jones collected a pair of assists and was plus-2 in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues.

Jones drew the primary assist on Cam Fowler's second-period tally, then he added the lone helper on Adam Henrique's game-tying goal early in the third. It was the first multi-point effort of the season for Jones, who has picked up three points with a plus-4 rating in the last two games against St. Louis, both Anaheim victories.