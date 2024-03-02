Jones scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, doled out five hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

Jones' goal was his first since Dec. 31, though he also missed 12 of the 23 games between tallies due to an upper-body injury. The 26-year-old winger was promoted to the top line at even strength with Leo Carlsson (upper body) out of action Friday. Jones hasn't done much on offense with 12 points through 44 contests, but he's added physicality with 112 hits and 27 PIM while mainly playing in a bottom-six role this season.