Jones scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and added two hits in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Jones snapped a five-game point drought in excellent fashion. He set up a Ryan Strome tally in the second period before scoring a go-ahead goal late in the third. Unfortunately for Jones and the Ducks, that lead didn't hold. The winger is up to eight tallies, 18 points, 100 shots on net, 109 hits, 61 PIM and a minus-20 rating through 66 outings in a career year.