Jones potted a goal on three shots and added two hits in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers.

Jones' goal in the third period gave the Ducks a little hope, but Connor McDavid answered with a pair to complete his hat trick. Jones has just Sunday's goal and a helper in 14 games. The winger has added 25 shots and 15 hits this year in a limited role.

