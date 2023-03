Jones scored a goal, levied three hits, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Islanders.

Jones opened the scoring just 25 seconds into the game. It was his first goal through seven contests in March, though he also has two helpers over his last four outings. The 25-year-old winger's strong play lately has seen him take on a top-six role. He's up to six goals, a career-high 13 points, 77 shots on net, 55 PIM, 94 hits and a minus-15 rating through 55 appearances.