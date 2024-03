Jones is under the weather and will not play in Tuesday's clash with Chicago, Alyson Lozoff of Bally Sports West reports.

Jones has been struggling to score since returning from a long-term upper-body issue, registering just one goal in his last contests while recording 22 shots, five assists and 37 hits along the way. With the winger unavailable, Frank Vatrano could be in line to replace Jones on the first line while Mason McTavish could see an uptick in power-play minutes.