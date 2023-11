Jones notched an assist in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Blues.

Jones has a goal and an assist in his last three games. He was listed on the top line Sunday but still saw just 13:10 of ice time. The 25-year-old winger has earned four points with 23 shots on net, 31 hits, 11 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 15 appearances this season. He'll likely continue to be more of a depth player, which probably won't get him on the fantasy radar in standard formats.