Jones picked up a hat trick in OHL London's 5-1 win over Kitchener on Friday.

Jones finished the contest with a plus-two rating and game-high nine shots on goal for good measure. Anaheim's 2016 first-round selection is just about ready for NHL duty in a depth role, but the Ducks smartly sent him back to juniors so Jones could develop his offensive game for one more season. Jones now has five goals and six points in eight games for London in the early going.