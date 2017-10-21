Ducks' Max Jones: Posts hat trick in OHL action Friday
Jones picked up a hat trick in OHL London's 5-1 win over Kitchener on Friday.
Jones finished the contest with a plus-two rating and game-high nine shots on goal for good measure. Anaheim's 2016 first-round selection is just about ready for NHL duty in a depth role, but the Ducks smartly sent him back to juniors so Jones could develop his offensive game for one more season. Jones now has five goals and six points in eight games for London in the early going.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...