Ducks' Max Jones: Pots first NHL goal
Jones netted the first goal of his career in an 8-2 win over the Canadiens on Friday.
He had three shots and two PIM in the contest. The first-round pick from 2016 has only two points in 17 contests, but his 32 shots on goal show he is willing to shoot frequently. Jones will certain look back fondly on this milestone moment in his young career.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...