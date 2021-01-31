Jones scored a goal on two shots, doled out two hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Blues.

Jones tallied at 16:59 of the first period, but the Ducks couldn't build on that to turn things around. The goal was Jones' first of the season in five outings. He's added four shots, 12 hits and an even plus-minus rating this season. The first-round pick from 2016 saw some even-strength usage alongside Ryan Getzlaf and Rickard Rakell, who both assisted on his tally, but it's unclear if Jones will stick with the top line.