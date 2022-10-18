Jones notched an assist and two hits in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Rangers.

Jones was held off the scoresheet in the first two games of the campaign. Unlike last year, he's healthy through this point of the season -- he only appeared in two games in 2021-22 before a torn pectoral ended his campaign early. The 24-year-old has seen bottom-six minutes so far in 2022-23, so he shouldn't be expected to produce much offense without a promotion to a scoring line. He's added eight hits, four PIM and two shots on net in three contests.