Ducks' Max Jones: Promoted to top level
Jones was summoned from AHL San Diego on Wednesday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Stephens referenced the AHL.com transaction's page to detail a slew of transactions that Anaheim made in the midst of a 12-game losing streak. Jones has enormous potential as the team's first-round (24th overall) overall pick from the 2016 draft. He may not require too much refinement since he produced 12 goals and just as many assists over 32 games for the AHL's Gulls.
