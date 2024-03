Jones logged an assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Jones snapped a three-game point drought when he set up Pavel Mintyukov's third-period marker. The 26-year-old Jones has 15 points, 76 shots on net, 124 hits, 33 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 52 outings this season. He's seen the occasional promotion to the top six, but he mostly plays limited minutes as a physical presence on the Ducks' third line.