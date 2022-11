Jones picked up and assist and levied three hits in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Jones helped out on a Mason McTavish goal in the first period. The helper snapped a seven-game point drought for Jones, who was also scratched once in that span. The 24-year-old winger hasn't done much in a bottom-six role this season, logging three points, 22 shots on net, 30 hits, 23 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 19 appearances.