Ducks' Max Jones: Ready to roll
Jones (upper body) will be in the lineup for Monday's game against the Blues.
Jones suffered the upper-body injury during Saturday's game against the Blackhawks, but the fact that he's playing Monday signifies that injury wasn't likely serious. He'll assume his normal role as the team's third-line left wing.
