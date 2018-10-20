Ducks' Max Jones: Reassigned to AHL
Jones (thumb) was reassigned to AHL San Diego on Friday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Jones missed all of training camp and the first seven games at hockey's highest level while he tended to his thumb injury. It's safe to assume the 2016 first-round (26th overall) draft pick would've otherwise cracked the Opening Night roster considering a slew of Ducks forwards sustained injuries right from the start of the new season. At any rate, Jones will polish his game with the AHL's Gulls, at least for the time being, so he can be left alone in most fantasy leagues at this juncture.
