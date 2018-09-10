Ducks' Max Jones: Resumes on-ice activites
Jones (hand) has begun skating, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Jones, 20, is working his way back from offseason hand surgery. Still needing time to develop, all signs point to the No. 24 overall pick from 2016 winding up in the minors for most of the 2018-19 season.
