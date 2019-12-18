Ducks' Max Jones: Rises to big club
The Ducks recalled Jones from AHL San Diego on Wednesday.
With Troy Terry (knee) ruled out for Wednesday's road game against the Devils, Jones and Isac Lundestrom were recalled from the team's AHL affiliate. Jones has the most NHL experience between the two, recording five points over 23 games with the big club this year. The Ducks have 12 healthy forwards already, so the move could just be for depth since they play two more road games Saturday and Sunday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.