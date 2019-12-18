The Ducks recalled Jones from AHL San Diego on Wednesday.

With Troy Terry (knee) ruled out for Wednesday's road game against the Devils, Jones and Isac Lundestrom were recalled from the team's AHL affiliate. Jones has the most NHL experience between the two, recording five points over 23 games with the big club this year. The Ducks have 12 healthy forwards already, so the move could just be for depth since they play two more road games Saturday and Sunday.