Jones scored twice and added four hits in Sunday's 8-2 loss to the Oilers.

Jones' goals both came in the first period, but that was all the Ducks could muster against Stuart Skinner in this blowout loss. Jones has four points over his last six games, providing effective scoring depth in a bottom-six role. He's at three tallies, three helpers, 30 shots on net, 38 hits, 15 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 18 appearances this season.