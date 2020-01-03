Jones scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Jones gave the Ducks a 2-1 lead just over two minutes into the second period. It was his fourth goal of the season and his first since being recalled from AHL San Diego on Wednesday. The 2016 first-rounder has been averaging more than 15 minutes per game since his recall, so he appears to be getting a chance to stick with the Ducks.