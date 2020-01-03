Ducks' Max Jones: Scores fourth goal
Jones scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Coyotes.
Jones gave the Ducks a 2-1 lead just over two minutes into the second period. It was his fourth goal of the season and his first since being recalled from AHL San Diego on Wednesday. The 2016 first-rounder has been averaging more than 15 minutes per game since his recall, so he appears to be getting a chance to stick with the Ducks.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.