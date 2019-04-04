Ducks' Max Jones: Scores game-winner
Jones potted a goal on five shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.
It's Jones' second career tally, and his first game-winning goal. Jones has three points in 29 games this season, averaging 13:12 per contest coming into the night. He also has 54 shots on goal.
