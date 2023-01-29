Jones scored a goal on six shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Jones was bumped up to the top line at even strength in this contest. He got the Ducks on the board with a second-period marker, which snapped his three-game point drought. The 24-year-old winger has yet to show much consistent offense in his career, so it's unclear if he'll stick on the top line after the All-Star break. Jones has four goals, three assists, 52 shots on net, 58 hits, 35 PIM and a minus-12 rating through 37 appearances this season.