Ducks' Max Jones: Shipped back to AHL
The Ducks ticketed Jones for the AHL on Thursday,
The Ducks' 2016 first-round selection made his NHL debut late in the first half, drawing into all of the team's last four contests. He will head back to the minors during the All-Star break to get in some additional work for an AHL San Diego squad with whom he's tallied 24 points over 32 games. Jones could be a candidate for a recall ahead of the Ducks' return for the second half Feb. 2 versus the Jets.
