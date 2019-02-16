Ducks' Max Jones: Shows promise despite loss
Jones tied for the game-high in shots with five attempts on goal in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Bruins.
Jones equaled the shot totals of teammate Cam Fowler and Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara. Despite going without a point in six games, the first round pick from 2016 is beginning to adapt to the NHL level while battling to stay in the lineup.
