Jones scored a goal, doled out three hits and racked up seven PIM in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Coyotes.

The two teams didn't show any love lost between them in the first period, with Jones fighting John Hayden late in the frame. This likely stemmed from Jones' earlier unsportsmanlike conduct minor against Coyotes goalie Darcy Kuemper after the former scored a power-play goal that sparked a fracas in the crease. The 23-year-old Jones has just two goals on eight shots in 10 games this year. He's added 11 PIM and 29 hits, so the first-round pick from 2016 is at least providing a little truculence in lieu of larger scoring numbers.