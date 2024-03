Jones notched an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Islanders.

Jones has looked good in a larger role lately, earning four points over five outings in March. For the season, he's up to five goals, nine helpers, 71 shots on net, 120 hits, 31 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 49 appearances. Jones will likely continue in a top-line role until Leo Carlsson (concussion) or Trevor Zegras (ankle) is ready to return.