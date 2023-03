Jones logged an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

Jones has two goals and three assists over his last eight outings. He set up Cam Fowler's tally midway through the first period. Jones' steady play on offense lately has earned him more consistent playing time with some looks in the top six. He has 15 points, 86 shots, 98 hits, 55 PIM and a minus-14 rating through 59 contests this season.